Tesco to close non-food website Tesco Direct in July

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, said on Tuesday it will close its non-food website Tesco Direct, having concluded it could not make the loss-making business profitable.

The group said Tesco Direct will cease trading on July 9 and, as part of this, the intention is to close the distribution centre which handles the website’s orders.

It said the decision means 500 workers across the business will be at risk of redundancy. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)