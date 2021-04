April 19 (Reuters) - The police will serve search warrants on Tesla Inc on Tuesday to secure data from a Model S that crashed in Texas, Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, told Reuters.

He was responding to a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said, “Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled.” (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)