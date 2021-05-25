Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Tesla to drop radar sensor from Autopilot for Model 3, Model Y

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERKELEY, Calif., May 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it will eliminate a radar sensor from its semi-automated driving system for Model 3 and Model Y in the North American market starting deliveries in May.

“...these will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot, Full-Self Driving and certain active safety features,” Tesla said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Chris Reese)

