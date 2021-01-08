U.S. finds no defect in review of 662,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, cceletiJan 8 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it would not grant a petition seeking a formal review of 662,000 Tesla vehicles for claims of sudden unintended acceleration.

The agency said its review of the December 2019 petition into Tesla Model S, Model X, and Model 3 vehicles found the incidents cited “were caused by pedal misapplication. NHTSA found no evidence of fault in the accelerator pedal assemblies, motor control systems, or brake systems that contributed to the cited incidents.”