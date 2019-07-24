Lawsuit says Tesla fails to honor battery warranties for used vehicles

Electric car maker Tesla has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of misleading thousands of purchasers of used Model S and Model X vehicles by failing to disclose results of inspections or honor all warranties for their batteries.

Filed on Tuesday in Santa Ana, California, federal court, the lawsuit said Tesla’s battery warranties promised that all damage would be covered and replacements provided at no cost to car owners to give them “complete peace of mind.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Y4FgOr