Tesla to update battery software following car fire -Electrek

May 15 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc will update its battery software after a Tesla Model S caught fire in a parking lot in a Hong Kong shopping mall on Sunday, Electrek reported on Wednesday.

The company is "revising charge and thermal management settings on Model S and Model X vehicles" that would further ensure improved battery protection and longevity, Electrek reported bit.ly/2W9FNg8, citing a statement from the company.

The automaker will start to push the software update over-the-air to its entire fleet of Model S and Model X vehicles from Wednesday, the report said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request from comment.

The Hong Kong Model S fire comes three weeks after Tesla said it had sent a team to investigate a video on Chinese social media that showed a parked Tesla Model S car exploding in the commercial hub of Shanghai.

There have been at least 14 instances of Tesla cars catching fire since 2013, most of them following a crash. (Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)