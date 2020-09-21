Musk says 'Battery Day' unveil will not reach high-volume production until 2022

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday improvements unveiled at the electric-car maker’s “Battery Day” event would not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.

"This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022," Musk tweeted here.

The carmaker’s shares fell 3% to $435.50 in extended trade. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)