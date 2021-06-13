Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use reasonable clean energy

By Reuters Staff

June 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the company will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when there is confirmation of reasonable clean energy usage by miners.

"Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market," he said in the tweet here. "When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions."

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

