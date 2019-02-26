Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
A look at Tesla's eleven-member board

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive
Officer Elon Musk criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday, after it accused him of violating the
terms of a settlement last year of fraud charges against him.
    In a filing on Monday, the SEC said that in a tweet on Feb.
19 Musk had broken a promise made last year to have his public
statements vetted by the company's board, part of the deal.

     
    The following is a snapshot of the eleven members on Tesla's
board.
    
              Member                  Background
   Member      since    
 Elon Musk   2004       Tesla CEO and co-founder. Owns a
                        roughly 20 percent stake in Tesla.
                        Also serves as CEO of SpaceX.
 Brad Buss   2009       Served as chief financial officer of
                        solar panel installer SolarCity for
                        two years before retiring in 2016.
                        Tesla bought SolarCity that year. Buss
                        was also CFO of Cypress Semiconductor
                        Corp.
 Ira         2007       Founder and managing partner of
 Ehrenpreis             venture capital firm DBL Partners,
                        which is an investor in Tesla,
                        according to its website. Being the
                        first to put down a deposit,
                        Ehrenpreis received the first Model 3
                        car, but later gave it to Musk. He is
                        also chair of the Compensation
                        Committee.
 Antonio     2007       Independent director at Tesla since
 Gracias                2010. Last May, influential proxy
                        adviser ISS recommended that investors
                        vote against his election to the board
                        and called him a non-independent
                        director.              Gracias is also
                        the founder and CEO of Valor Equity
                        Partners.
 Robyn       2014       Denholm was named board chair in
 Denholm                November, stripping Musk of the role
                        to fulfill a demand by the U.S. SEC.
                        She had joined Tesla as an independent
                        director in 2014. She is also the
                        chief operations officer of telecom
                        firm Telstra and the ex-CFO of network
                        gear maker Juniper Networks         .
 James       2017       Twenty-First Century Fox          CEO
 Murdoch                and former CEO and chairman of Sky
                        Plc. ISS in May recommended that
                        investors vote against his election to
                        Tesla's board as he is "overboarded" -
                        serving on several other boards. The
                        proxy adviser also called him a
                        non-independent director, despite
                        Tesla considering him independent.
 Steve       2009       Co-founder of Silicon Valley venture
 Jurvetson              capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson.
                        He resigned from DFJ in November 2017,
                        following allegations of sexual
                        harassment against him. He is on a
                        leave of absence from Tesla's board
                        since then. Jurvetson has denied the
                        allegations against him.
 Kimbal      2004       Elon Musk's brother and co-founder of
 Musk                   restaurant chain The Kitchen. Kimbal,
                        according to media reports, has been
                        criticized for his lack of experience
                        in the auto industry, as well as his
                        role as an independent director at
                        burrito chain Chipotle        , which
                        has faced major health and food safety
                        issues.
 Kathleen    2018       Global head of human resources at
 Wilson-Tho             Walgreens Boots Alliance's        .
 mpson                  Prior to joining Walgreens,
                        Wilson-Thompson spent 17 years at
                        cereal maker Kellogg Co      . 
 Larry       2018       Co-founder of Oracle Corp         ,
 Ellison                Ellison is a shareholder and
                        self-described close friend of Musk.
                        Ellison bought 3 million shares of
                        Tesla last year. He rarely interacts
                        with journalists or blogs, and has
                        only tweeted once - a 2012 message
                        promoted Oracle's cloud products.
 Linda Rice  2017       First African-American woman to join
                        Tesla's board. Current chairman of
                        Johnson Publishing Co, which
                        previously owned Ebony and Jet
                        magazines.
 Of these eleven, three board members - Brad Buss, Antonio
Gracias and James Murdoch - have been assigned to Tesla's
disclosure controls committee, overseeing the implementation of
the terms of the consent agreement between Tesla and the SEC.   

