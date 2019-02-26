A look at Tesla's eleven-member board

(Adds details on additional board members) Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, after it accused him of violating the terms of a settlement last year of fraud charges against him. In a filing on Monday, the SEC said that in a tweet on Feb. 19 Musk had broken a promise made last year to have his public statements vetted by the company's board, part of the deal. The following is a snapshot of the eleven members on Tesla's board. Member Background Member since Elon Musk 2004 Tesla CEO and co-founder. Owns a roughly 20 percent stake in Tesla. Also serves as CEO of SpaceX. Brad Buss 2009 Served as chief financial officer of solar panel installer SolarCity for two years before retiring in 2016. Tesla bought SolarCity that year. Buss was also CFO of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. Ira 2007 Founder and managing partner of Ehrenpreis venture capital firm DBL Partners, which is an investor in Tesla, according to its website. Being the first to put down a deposit, Ehrenpreis received the first Model 3 car, but later gave it to Musk. He is also chair of the Compensation Committee. Antonio 2007 Independent director at Tesla since Gracias 2010. Last May, influential proxy adviser ISS recommended that investors vote against his election to the board and called him a non-independent director. Gracias is also the founder and CEO of Valor Equity Partners. Robyn 2014 Denholm was named board chair in Denholm November, stripping Musk of the role to fulfill a demand by the U.S. SEC. She had joined Tesla as an independent director in 2014. She is also the chief operations officer of telecom firm Telstra and the ex-CFO of network gear maker Juniper Networks . James 2017 Twenty-First Century Fox CEO Murdoch and former CEO and chairman of Sky Plc. ISS in May recommended that investors vote against his election to Tesla's board as he is "overboarded" - serving on several other boards. The proxy adviser also called him a non-independent director, despite Tesla considering him independent. Steve 2009 Co-founder of Silicon Valley venture Jurvetson capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson. He resigned from DFJ in November 2017, following allegations of sexual harassment against him. He is on a leave of absence from Tesla's board since then. Jurvetson has denied the allegations against him. Kimbal 2004 Elon Musk's brother and co-founder of Musk restaurant chain The Kitchen. Kimbal, according to media reports, has been criticized for his lack of experience in the auto industry, as well as his role as an independent director at burrito chain Chipotle , which has faced major health and food safety issues. Kathleen 2018 Global head of human resources at Wilson-Tho Walgreens Boots Alliance's . mpson Prior to joining Walgreens, Wilson-Thompson spent 17 years at cereal maker Kellogg Co . Larry 2018 Co-founder of Oracle Corp , Ellison Ellison is a shareholder and self-described close friend of Musk. Ellison bought 3 million shares of Tesla last year. He rarely interacts with journalists or blogs, and has only tweeted once - a 2012 message promoted Oracle's cloud products. Linda Rice 2017 First African-American woman to join Tesla's board. Current chairman of Johnson Publishing Co, which previously owned Ebony and Jet magazines. Of these eleven, three board members - Brad Buss, Antonio Gracias and James Murdoch - have been assigned to Tesla's disclosure controls committee, overseeing the implementation of the terms of the consent agreement between Tesla and the SEC. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)