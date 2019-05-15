Tesla says solar factory will now make EV chargers and other products

May 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Wednesday its solar factory in Buffalo, New York would become the “manufacturing home” for its electric vehicle Supercharger cabinets and other energy storage products.

The company disclosed the move in an annual report to New York state, which heavily subsidized the Buffalo facility.

Tesla employs 329 workers at the factory while its partner, Panasonic Corp, has about 400 employees there, the report said.

Tesla has more than 300 employees elsewhere in the state, it said. The company was required to have at least 500 employees in the state by April 30 as part of its commitment to New York. (Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by James Dalgleish)