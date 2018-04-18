FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 8:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

California's occupational safety agency starts probe on Tesla

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - A California agency for occupational safety said on Wednesday it has initiated an open inspection on Tesla Inc but did not disclose the details of the probe.

Erika Monterroza, spokesperson for California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said, “Cal/OSHA currently has an open inspection at Tesla.”

Cal/OSHA’s inspections typically include a review of the employer’s Log 300, Monterroza said. Log 300 is a log of work-related injuries and illnesses.

The agency said it will also review to ensure that serious injuries are reported directly to Cal/OSHA within eight hours as required by law.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

