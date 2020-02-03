Company News
February 3, 2020 / 12:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-China's CATL says signed battery supply agreement with Tesla

1 Min Read

(Corrects timeframe of the agreement to “July 2020 to June 2022” from “July 2020 to June 2021”)

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China’s top electric vehicle battery maker CATL said on Monday it has signed a battery supply agreement with Tesla.

Tesla will determine the battery purchase volume between July 2020 to June 2022, according to its own needs , CATL said in a stock exchange filing, adding the agreement does not impose restrictions on Tesla’s purchase volume. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

