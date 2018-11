Nov 8 (Reuters) - Robyn Denholm will replace Elon Musk as chair of Tesla Inc, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Denholm will leave her role as CFO and head of strategy of Telstra once her six-month notice period with the Australian telecommunications company is complete, CNBC reported cnb.cx/2D9GAUD.

Tesla and Telstra did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)