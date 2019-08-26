Tesla to raise prices in China on Aug. 30, may increase again in December-sources

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will on Friday raise its prices in China, earlier than planned, and is considering increasing prices again in December should Chinese tariffs on U.S.-made cars take effect, two people familiar with the matter said.

The people declined to be identified as the plan has not been made public. A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on Monday. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)