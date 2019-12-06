Regulatory News - Americas
China-made Tesla cars recommended for Chinese subsidies - ministry

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China’s Industry Ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Inc. Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles recommended to receive subsidies for new energy vehicles, according to a document published on Friday.

It was not immediately what level of subsidy China would grant the Tesla car, which is built in the U.S. firm’s Shanghai car plant.

A Tesla representative confirmed the company’s vehicles had been recommended for subsidies. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

