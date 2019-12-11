RPT-Tesla plans increasing imported Model 3 prices in China from January

(Repeats with no changes to text or headline)

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc plans to increase prices of imported Model 3 vehicles in China in January, sources briefed with the matter said.

Tesla plans to increase prices of imported Model 3 vehicles with longer range and those with performance function, which are currently priced at 439,900 yuan ($62,495.56) and 509,900 yuan respectively.

The move comes as Tesla, which is building a car plant in Shanghai, aims to deliver China-made Model 3 sedans, which are priced at 355,800 yuan, to customers before January 25 next year.

It is unclear how much Tesla plans to increase its China prices by. Sources declined to be named as they are not allowed to speak to media.

Tesla declined to comment. ($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh, editing by Tony Munroe)