BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said it is developing a data platform for car owners in China to access data generated by their vehicles.

Tesla is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It aims to launch the data platform this year, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)