Tesla prices China-made Model 3 at 328,000 yuan

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc said on Friday it would price its China-made Model 3 vehicles from 328,000 yuan ($47,529), as it pushes production and sales in the world’s largest new-energy vehicle market.

The carmaker has been building a factory in China since January where it will start producing Model 3 cars. Pre-orders for the vehicles will also start on Friday, the company said on its website. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)