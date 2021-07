BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 33,155 China-made vehicles, including those for export, in June, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

CPCA also said China sold 1.6 million passenger cars in June, down 5.3% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe Editing by Mark Potter)