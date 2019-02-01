Tesla starts selling cheaper Model 3 car in China

SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc said it will start taking orders in China on Friday for a lower-priced version of its Model 3 vehicle, whose price will start at 433,000 yuan ($64,300.56).

Tesla, which is building a factory in Shanghai, said in a statement that it will start selling a long range, rear-wheel-drive Model 3 variant in China. Previously, the starting price for a Model 3 in China was 499,000 yuan. ($1 = 6.7340 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)