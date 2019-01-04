Company News
January 4, 2019 / 8:24 AM / in 35 minutes

Tesla to start delivering Model 3 to China buyers in March

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday it plans to start delivering Model 3 cars to customers in China in March, cementing a time frame that the U.S. electric vehicle maker’s chief executive, Elon Musk, tweeted about late last year.

The California-based firm, which aims to accelerate Chinese sales that have been hit hard by the impact of trade tension between Washington and Beijing, said in a statement the starting price for a Model 3 in China would be 499,000 yuan ($72,000).

Tesla cut prices for its Model 3 last month, the third time in the last two months for the firm to adjust prices in China.

In November, Tesla cut the prices of its Model X and Model S in China by 12 to 26 percent. (Reporting by Yilei Sun in BEIJING and Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

