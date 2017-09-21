GlobalFoundries says no commitment from Tesla on chip deal

Sept 21 (Reuters) - GlobalFoundries, which fabricates chips for Advanced Micro Devices Inc, said on Thursday it had not received any commitment from Tesla to work with any autonomous driving technology or product, contradicting an earlier media report.

CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Tesla was working with AMD to develop its own artificial intelligence chip for self-driving cars.

Shares of rival chip producer Nvidia Corp fell on the report. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)