Long-time Tesla critic Citron Research goes "long" on stock

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s shares rose nearly 4 percent on Tuesday, after long-time critic and short-seller Citron Research reversed its opinion on the stock to “long” from “short”.

The change in view comes a month after Citron sued the electric carmaker over Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s plan to take the company private.

“Citron is long Tesla as the Model 3 is a proven hit and many of the TSLA warning signs have proven not to be significant,” the firm wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)