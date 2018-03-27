NTSB opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is opening a field investigation into a fatal Tesla Inc crash and major vehicle fire near Mountain View, California, on March 23, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the agency said it is “unclear if automated control system was active at time of crash.”

Tesla did not immediately comment. California Highway Patrol said a driver was killed when a Tesla vehicle crashed into a Mfreeway divider causing a fire and shutting down two lanes of the freeway.