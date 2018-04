April 11 (Reuters) - The family of a driver killed in a Tesla car crash has hired law firm Minami Tamaki LLP to explore legal options.

Last month, Walter Huang died in a crash and vehicle fire of a Tesla Inc’s Model X near Mountain View, California, prompting a federal field investigation.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.