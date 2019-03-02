NHTSA probing two fatal Tesla crashes in Florida since Sunday -- agency

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Saturday is investigating a fatal Tesla Inc Model S crash in Davie, Florida that killed the driver and suffered a major fire, the second fatal crash this week the agency is probing.

The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday they are sending teams to investigate a fatal crash Friday in Delray Beach, Florida of a 2018 Model 3 that crashed into a semi-trailer. A NHTSA spokesman said Saturday the agency “will take additional actions if appropriate” in the two investigations. Tesla did not immediately comment Saturday. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)