NHTSA sending team to investigate fatal Tesla crash

March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday it is sending a team to investigate a fatal Tesla crash and fire in California last week, a spokeswoman for the auto safety regulator said on Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it had sent a team to investigate the crash near Mountain View, California that led to the death of a Tesla driver. The two federal agencies in January sent teams to review a Tesla crash. Tesla did not immediately comment on the new probe. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)