FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 28, 2018 / 5:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NHTSA sending team to investigate fatal Tesla crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday it is sending a team to investigate a fatal Tesla crash and fire in California last week, a spokeswoman for the auto safety regulator said on Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it had sent a team to investigate the crash near Mountain View, California that led to the death of a Tesla driver. The two federal agencies in January sent teams to review a Tesla crash. Tesla did not immediately comment on the new probe. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.