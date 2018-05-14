Tesla Model S crashes into truck in Utah

May 14 (Reuters) - A Tesla Inc Model S crashed at speed into a truck from the city’s Unified Fire Authority in South Jordan, Utah, late on Friday after failing to slow for a red light, South Jordan police said on Monday.

The Tesla car was travelling at 60 miles per hour when it hit the mechanic truck, which was stopped for the light on the South Bangerter Highway in South Jordan, Utah at 6:38 pm MT, the police said.

Witnesses said the Tesla car did not brake prior to impact, the police said in a statement, adding it was unknown if the autopilot feature in the Model S was engaged at the time.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru;)