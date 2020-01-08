U.S. safety agency opens probe into fatal Tesla crash in Indiana

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday it is launching an investigation into the Dec. 29 crash of a Tesla Model 3 that left a passenger dead after the vehicle collided with a parked fire truck in Indiana.

This is the 14th crash that NHTSA’s special crash investigation program is investigating in which it suspects that Autopilot or some other advanced driver assistance system was in use. It is the third Tesla crash NHTSA has said it is investigating in recent weeks. Autopilot had been engaged in at least three Tesla vehicles that were involved in fatal U.S. crashes since 2016. Tesla did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Las Vegas Editing by Leslie Adler)