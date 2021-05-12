U.S. safety agency opens probe of Tesla fatal crash in California

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency (NHTSA) said on Wednesday it is opening a safety probe into a fatal May 5 Tesla crash near Fontana, California.

Local media had reported the Tesla driver was killed and two others injured when the Tesla struck an overturned semi-truck on a freeway. The NHTSA said it previously had opened 28 special crash investigations into Tesla crashes, with 24 pending. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)