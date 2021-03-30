U.S. safety agency says it will gather information on Tesla-truck crash in New Jersey

March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto safety agency said on Monday that it will collect information about an accident involving a Tesla vehicle and a truck in New Jersey.

“NHTSA is aware of the Tesla crash on March 29 in New Jersey. We have contacted Tesla and local law enforcement regarding this crash and will act accordingly when we have more information,” a representative of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement to Reuters. (Reporting by David Shepardson in WASHINGTON, Writing by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)