Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter vehicle deliveries, driven by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

The electric-car maker delivered 139,300 vehicles during the quarter, beating estimates of 134,720 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)