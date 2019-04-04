Tesla delivers fewer than expected Model 3 sedans in first quarter

April 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc delivered fewer than expected Model 3 sedans in its first quarter as the electric car maker shifted its sales focus to international markets, where transit times are longer.

Tesla delivered 50,900 Model 3s in the quarter, falling short of analysts’ estimates of 58,900, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Deliveries of all models fell 31 percent from the fourth quarter to 63,000 vehicles, including 12,100 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs.