Tesla delivers record 201,250 vehicles in Q2, beats analysts' estimates

July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Friday posted a record 201,250 vehicle deliveries for the second quarter, beating Wall Street estimates, despite Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s earlier warnings about a shortage of chips and raw materials.

Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 200,258 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

