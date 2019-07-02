Tesla Model 3 deliveries beat Wall Street targets

July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc beat expectations for deliveries of its Model 3 sedan in the second quarter, a performance that could ease concerns about demand for the new electric sedan.

Tesla delivered 77,550 Model 3s in the quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 73,144, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has repeatedly said Tesla could deliver a record number of cars in the second quarter, beating the 90,700 it sent to customers in the final quarter of last year. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)