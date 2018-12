Dec 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Friday named two independent board directors as part of a September deal with federal regulators to move past the turbulence following Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s tweet about taking the electric carmaker private.

The company said Oracle Corp's Larry Ellison and Walgreens Boots Alliance's Kathleen Wilson-Thompson joined the board as independent directors, effective Dec. 27. (bit.ly/2SqAbJm) (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Ben Klayman in Detroit)