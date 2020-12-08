Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Autos

Tesla ordered to suspend tree clearance at German factory: Tagesspiegel

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla is parked during a townhall meeting where the public will be able to raise objections to the state and Tesla officials about the planned construction of a new Gruenheide Tesla factory in Erkner near Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nadine Schimroszik

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Electric vehicle start-up Tesla has been ordered to stop felling trees at its site in Gruenheide, Germany by a local court after environmentalists said the carmaker was moving too quickly, newspaper Tagesspiegel said on Tuesday.

An administrative court in Frankfurt an der Oder issued a temporary ban on further forest clearance activities, Tagesspiegel said, citing a copy of the court document.

Tesla declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Frankfurt court was not immediately reachable for comment.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editig by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up