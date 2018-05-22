FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 7:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Snap's Stuart Bowers joins Tesla as VP of engineering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Bowers’ title to VP of monetization engineering from VP of monetization in paragraph 1 and Field’s title to Senior VP of Engineering from VP of Engineering in paragraph 2)

May 22 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it had hired Snap Inc’s vice president of monetization engineering, Stuart Bowers, as VP of engineering.

Tesla said earlier this month that Doug Field, who is currently Senior VP of engineering, is taking a break from work but is not leaving the company.

Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News website Cheddar earlier reported that Tesla had hired Bowers from Snap, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/2kjhDvk) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

