Tesla executive departures since 2016

(Updates to add Jim Keller’s departure in April)

May 15 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc has seen a flurry of senior executive exits in recent months at a time when the company is looking to speed up production of its Model 3 sedan, a mid-market car crucial to its success and future profitability, and developing multiple new vehicles, including a Semi truck.

Here is a list of executive departures since 2016:

2018

May - Matthew Schwall, director of field performance engineering, exits to join Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit, Waymo. reut.rs/2rIFnxb

April - Jim Keller, head of Autopilot hardware engineering, leaves for Intel to lead its silicon engineering team. reut.rs/2rIZknr

April - Georg Ell, director of Tesla's Western Europe operations, leaves to head UK-based Smoothwall. bit.ly/2rJEKCt

March - Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz exits after joining in October 2016. reut.rs/2rI6OXD

March - Susan Repo, corporate treasurer and vice president of finance, exits to become chief financial officer at another company. bloom.bg/2FFA4HB

February - Jon McNeill, president of global sales and services, leaves to join ride-hailing company Lyft as chief operating officer. reut.rs/2GgaLr6

January - Jason Mendez, director of manufacturing engineering, leaves after more than 12 years. bit.ly/2InKIQO

January - Will McColl, manager of equipment engineering, leaves after seven years. bit.ly/2InKIQO

2017

November - Jon Wagner, director of battery engineering, who joined in 2013 exits to launch a battery and powertrain startup in California. reut.rs/2L3CFu4

September - Diarmuid O'Connell, vice president of business development, departs. reut.rs/2KpjeuJ

August - Kurt Kelty, director of battery technology and then one of the longest serving company executives, exits. He led negotiations with Panasonic on the company's gigafactory in Nevada. bloom.bg/2vhrcSD

July - SolarCity co-founder Peter Rive leaves the company, eight months after Tesla bought the biggest U.S. residential solar panel maker. reut.rs/2Krcnkh

June - Chris Lattner, vice president of autopilot leaves within six months of joining. reut.rs/2rL6l6e

June - SolarCity founder Lyndon Rive leaves the electric vehicle maker. reut.rs/2rJnY6u

May - Arnnon Geshuri, who led HR at Tesla for more than eight years, departs. bit.ly/2IGwKg8

April - Chief Financial Officer Jason Wheeler leaves to pursue public policy projects; replaced by Deepak Ahuja, who served as CFO before Wheeler. read.bi/2wI4Zir

March - Mark Lipscomb, vice president of human resources, departs to join streaming service provider Netflix. bit.ly/2rF3zzw

March - Satish Jeyachandran, director of hardware engineering, leaves after seven years with the company; later joins Waymo. bit.ly/2IloGSs

March - David Nister, vice president of autopilot vision, departs to join chipmaker Nvidia. read.bi/2jWtteA

March - Klaus Grohmann ousted after a clash with CEO Elon Musk over the strategy at Grohmann's firm, which Tesla had acquired in November. Grohmann Engineering helped companies design highly automated factories. reut.rs/2wJjbYF

January - JLM Energy says Ardes Johnson, who worked as director of sales at Tesla Energy, joins as a vice president. bit.ly/2rJUqWh

January - Sterling Anderson, head of Tesla's autopilot system, leaves company. Tesla sued him for trying to recruit company engineers for his new venture while still with Tesla, and in April withdrew the lawsuit after a settlement. reut.rs/2IjRLK9

2016

December - Mateo Jaramillo, vice president of Tesla Energy, leaves after seven years. bit.ly/2wHbGBs

July - Rich Heley, vice president of product technology, departs to join Facebook. bit.ly/2rJnXjb

May - Josh Ensign, vice president of manufacturing, leaves; joins startup Proterra as chief operating officer. read.bi/2IHq4hS

May - Greg Reichow, vice president of production, leaves as the company prepares to launch Model 3, and sharply ramp up production. reut.rs/2InGIQi

April - James Chen, vice president of regulatory affairs and deputy general counsel, leaves to join rival Faraday Future. read.bi/2rI1P8P

March - Ricardo Reyes, vice president of global communications, leaves. bloom.bg/2ImDzUY March - Michael Zanoni, vice president of finance and worldwide controller, departs to join Amazon. bit.ly/2rHW9eU

January - Chief Information Officer Jay Vijayan leaves Tesla to create his own startup. on.wsj.com/2wG39P7