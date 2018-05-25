Tesla hires James Zhou as China CFO

May 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Friday announced a number of key executive hires including James Zhou as its China CFO and Neeraj Manrao, a former Apple executive, as director of energy manufacturing.

Zhou previously served as CFO for Asia Pacific and India for Ingersoll Rand. (bit.ly/2J6hGZy)

Tesla has seen the departure of several senior executives and also is flattening its management structure as it aims to improve efficiency and clear up production bottlenecks related to its new Model 3 sedan. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)