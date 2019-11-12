Tesla CEO says will build Gigafactory 4 in 'Berlin Area'- Electrek

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric car maker is going to build Gigafactory 4, a new vehicle factory, in the “Berlin Area”, according to a report by automotive news website Electrek.

Tesla had earlier said it will reveal the location of a European Gigafactory for production in 2021. (bit.ly/2NI3wiC)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)