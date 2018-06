June 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is planning to cut about 9 percent of jobs across the company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The cuts will not affect ability to reach Model 3 production targets in the coming months, the report said here, giving no further details.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)