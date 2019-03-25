Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco dismissed for the second time a securities fraud lawsuit brought by Tesla Inc shareholders alleging that the company made misleading comments about the production status of its Model 3.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer sided with Tesla, granting the electric vehicle company dismissal of the lawsuit brought in 2017. Breyer dismissed the original lawsuit in August but allowed plaintiffs to file an amended one.