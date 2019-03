Tesla Inc, the electric car company run by billionaire Elon Musk, has filed two lawsuits accusing former employees of stealing trade secrets related to self-driving cars.

In one complaint, Tesla sued self-driving car startup Zoox Inc and former Tesla employees Sydney Cooper, Christian Dement, Craig Emigh and Scott Turner.

