Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker’s new Model 3 will be available in Australia around the middle of next year.

In response to a tweet asking when Model 3 will be available in Australia, Musk wrote bit.ly/2POOPZz "Around mid 2019". (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)