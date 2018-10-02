Tesla produced 53,239 Model 3s in third quarter

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc produced 53,239 of its Model 3 sedans in the third quarter and delivered 55,840 of the vehicles to customers, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said in August it would produce 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3s in the quarter, and said it had repeatedly hit weekly production of about 5,000 Model 3s multiple times in July.

The company also said it produced 80,142 total vehicles in the third quarter. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)