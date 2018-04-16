FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 11:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tesla temporarily shuts down Model 3 production in Fremont

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Monday said it was having a planned downtime on the Model 3 production, after a BuzzFeed report said the carmaker had temporarily shut down Model 3 production in the company’s Fremont, California, plant without warning.

BuzzFeed report here.amBP632vJ&bftwnews#.uyJoVKrlv, citing Tesla employees, said workers were expected to use vacation day or stay home without pay during the four- to five-day production pause.

“These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates,” a Tesla spokesperson said.

“This is not unusual and is in fact common in production ramps like this.” (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

