Tesla's Model 3 gets 5-star rating from U.S. auto safety agency

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan has been awarded a five-star rating by the U.S. auto safety agency NHTSA, according to its website, saying here that the car had no recalls, investigations or complaints.

The agency has been investigating crashes involving other Tesla models, which have raised questions over the functioning of its auto-pilot system.

The company’s shares were up 1.6 percent at $304 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)